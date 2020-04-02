Apple is well on its way to initiating a transition from its Mac to ARM chips (Ming-Chi Kuo recently mentioned this in one of its reports, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop seeing Intel’s plans in the short and medium term. manufacturer has filed a new generation of Intel Core chips that could well land on some future MacBook Pro. Our colleagues from Xataka reflect the news.

We are talking specifically about the tenth generation Core i5, i7 and i9 “Comet Lake” H seriesDesigned for high-performance laptops that consume 45W of power. That’s where the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes in, which currently equips ninth-generation Intel Core chips.

Overcoming the 5.3GHz barrier and embracing Wi-Fi 6

The main difference between this Comet Lake H series lies in the performance that can be achieved in Turbo Boost mode: for the first time we exceed 5GHz frequency, something that will be appreciated in operations that require the maximum possible efficiency. The Core i5 have 4 cores, while the Core i7 and Core i9 have 6 or 8 cores depending on the model.

As an additional novelty we also have Wi-Fi network compatibility 6 directly included in the chips, something rare for Apple at the moment (only the new iPad Pro and iPhone 11 / Pro are compatible). A few months ago we saw a similar launch where we were already talking about 5GHz, which has sparked certain criticisms that speak of too slow progress by Intel against an AMD that breaks more and more records.

The first ARM Macs can arrive in a matter of months, but they may do so starting with the most economical models. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to think that this new H series of the tenth generation Intel chips will come to be in some future model of the Mac. Everything is to be expected.

