Deirdre O’Brien, head of the Apple Store among other divisions of the company, published this Sunday a letter addressed to all customers of those stores. In it he confirms that he is working for the reopening of the premises around the world, which he has already done with more than 100 stores, and he takes the opportunity to explain what measures can we expect when the rest of the stores reopen their doors.

“Space”. This is how Deirdre sums up the measures: Apple Store customers they’ll have a lot more open space between them, since crowds will be avoided. Because of that, employees will focus on offering individualized and personalized service to those customers. Either with the purchase of a product or with the technical assistance that a Genius can offer.

Stores will be disinfected several times a day, there will be temperature controls and masks will be mandatory

The entire surface of the stores will be disinfected several times a day. The mask will be mandatory to enter, although the same store will provide you with one in case you don’t have it. Body temperature checks will also be made at the store’s door for all customers, looking for tenths of fever or cough that may indicate that a person is infected with the coronavirus. If you have symptoms, the Apple Store staff will ask you some questions to check if you’ve been exposed. All of these checks will be done in “most” stores.

Apple expects that the traffic of people in its stores will be more essential: we will no longer drop by them to walk around and see the products without buying intention. If we are going it is because we really need to make serious inquiries or we want to buy something directly or ask for assistance and repairs.

In purchase cases, Apple will search simplify the experience to the maximum offering the purchase online so that the trip to the store is only to collect the product. There will be specifically detailed sections for this. Of course, ‘Today at Apple’ sessions or any store event involving crowds will continue to go unchecked.

When will we see a reopening in Spain?

Italy, one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, will see as part of its Apple Store reopen from tomorrow. It will do so with the measures we have explained and with a reduced schedule from 11:00 to 19:00. There is still no announcement to reopen the stores in Spain, but looking at Italy We shouldn’t take long to see something like this in Spanish venues. At least those who are in phase 1 of de-escalation and outside shopping centers, such as the Apple Store on Calle Colón in Valencia.

Some stores in the United States will also reopen their doors, but we continue without news of a reopening of the Mexican Apple Store. By the way: some Spanish Premium Resellers have already reopened their doors and since today they admit clients without the need for an appointment thanks to the advanced phase 0 that has been declared in those regions that for prudence have not yet advanced to phase 1.

Deirdre also warns in the final paragraph of her letter: the future is not going to be a return to normal in the medium term. Until there is a vaccine and it has been distributed at least to the population at risk, we will not see a crowded Apple Store as we saw before March. Everything will be to the point, go to what is necessary. And of course, if you can, make the purchase online.

