The company Blue Origin already offers its first seats to visit the space

05/05/2021 at 12:36 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Space tourism is becoming increasingly popular thanks to technological advances and companies that organize this type of event through space vehicles. One of these companies, Blue Origin, which was founded by Jeff Bezos himself, has already given the first details about how to reserve a seat on one of your rockets to visit space.

The company is finalizing preparations on how to reserve one of its seats aboard the New Shepard, a rocket that will send a lucky few at an altitude of 100km above planet Earth and in an intense journey lasting about 10 minutes. In this space adventure, attendees can even try how it feels to be in zero gravity, enjoying a few minutes floating inside the vehicle. The views will accompany this experience of course, obtaining an impressive setting such as our own planet in all its splendor. After a few minutes, the rocket will return to Earth floating and being braked by parachutes. Specifically, it will do so in a desert near the Blue Origin base in west Texas.

Of the 15 tests carried out with the rocket, 14 have been successful, although none of them yet manned. Everything indicates that the seats will not be cheap at all. And it is that although the price of this trip has not been detailed, from Blue Origin they have commented that it will be “competitive”. Seeing how the market is currently in this sector, these words could mean that the trip could be around $ 250,000. More details will be confirmed soon through the company’s official website.