According to leaks a few weeks ago, the Surface Earbuds would be announced again on May 6, and so it has been. The company delayed the launch of these headphones, scheduled for the end of 2019 and now puts them back on the table, with an official launch date and a price reduction.

Rumors pointed out that the European price would be less than 200 euros, something has not been met and that it does not match the new price established by Microsoft, which drops from $ 249 to $ 199.

219 euros for Microsoft headphones and launch on May 12

Microsoft announced the Surface Earbuds in October 2019. Following their presentation, it was promised that they would arrive later that year, at a price of $ 249. The company had to delay this launch And finally, today has been the date chosen to talk about the day they will go on sale.

The Microsoft headphones will arrive on May 12 at a price of $ 199. No specific mention is made of Europe or the price in euros.

The company date on May 12 the official launch of Surface Earbuds, at a price of 219 euros, somewhat less than the price they officially gave in the presentation. Microsoft has confirmed that the headphones will arrive in Spain on May 12 at this price.

It should be remembered that Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds are quite large headphones, with touch controls, 8 hours of autonomy and integration with Suite 365 (Office, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.). This means that we can control these applications and programs from the headphones themselves, obtaining translations in real time, using Office dictation and others.

