The Embracer Group points out, however, that its next big triple-A won’t come until the next fiscal year.

The large company that owns, among others,THQ Nordichas released its financial results for the last fiscal year, confirming a positive balance that they hope will be repeated soon, in view of its powerful catalog of video games withabout 120 new gamesin development, of which 69 have not yet been announced.

Video game revenue has increased by 31% over the previous yearEmbracer Group, who weeks ago already announced that he did not rule out buying new studios, has highlighted that hisincomeThey have increased by 3% compared to the data of the previous year, reaching 545 million dollars, although the benefits have decreased by around 10% due to the costs of distribution of products related to cinema and video games for companies such as SEGA, Square Enix or Bethesda. The health crisis ofcoronavirushas ended up billing its distribution and cinema division, with a decrease of 23% in revenues, while thevideo game sectorIt has been the most favored, with a 31% increase in income to reach $ 332 million.

THQ Nordic is just one of the companies that are part of the Embracer Group.

From Embracer Group they recognize that they have not hadno featured releaseduring the last quarter, which ended on March 31, “that probably would have meant higher sales” in the bottom line. However, aaden, have noticed aimpulsein gaming consumption, “due to interest releases in April and May”. Trend that they hope to maintain during the next months with the abundant launches that they have in their portfolio, with titles as expected as Destroy All Humans! or Biomutant between them.

The interesting fact has to do withlarge triple Ain the style of Metro Exodus. It will be from 2022 when the company, they hope, grows enough to launch a great triple A a year. The other pillar of growth will be that of the acquisitions of more studios, which no one should take by surprise any more considering that they recently bought Saber Interactive, the authors among others of World War Z.

