The companies that invested the most in Formula 1 in 2020

March 27, 2021 | 5:00 am

Formula 1 returns this weekend to screens around the world with its Bahrain Grand Prix. With this return not only 10 teams and 20 drivers, but a series of advertisers, sponsors and partners.

For years, the exact investment and profit figures have been difficult to come by, but a study by Business Book and RTR Sports Marketing seeks to make transparent the expenses made in the serial.

These are the 10 companies that spent the most money in the season last year.

10. Canada Life, $ 47.3 million

The Canada Life Assurance Company is a finance and services company that began sponsoring Lance Stroll when it was signed by Williams Racing in 2017.

The company later became a sponsor of Racing Point, Checo Pérez’s former team, when it was acquired by Canadian millionaire Lawrence Stroll. For 2021, Canada Life decided not to sponsor the now Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team, although it apparently continues to be a sponsor of Lance Stroll.

9 BWT, $ 49 million

BWT AG is an Austrian company dedicated to the manufacture of water treatment systems, founded in 1823. In 2017 Mexicans got used to seeing the brand, when it became one of the main sponsors of the then Force India, a relationship that continued during the Racing Point stage.

BWT, unlike Canada Life, has extended its relationship with the now Aston Martin at least until next year.

8 Petronas, $ 67.4 million

Petroliam Nasional Berhad, commonly known as Petronas, is a Malaysian oil and gas company with a 12-year relationship with Mercedes, representing one of the most successful team-sponsor partnerships of all time.

Unlike other sponsors, Petronas seeks not only recognition, but also a close partnership with the team, to which it supplies gasoline and lubricants.

7 BAT, $ 71 million

British American Tobacco is one of the most particular cases of the grid. The company has had a long and close relationship with the sport and even had its own team between 1999 and 2005.

However, the ban on tobacco product advertising in 2005 prompted the company to seek more creative ways to advertise its products. It is currently McLaren’s largest sponsor and appears on the car as “A Better Tomorrow”, the name given to its strategy to “reduce the negative impact of its products.

6 Haas, $ 94.6 million

Haas, an American automation company, began its relationship with Formula 1 in 2015, as one of Ferrari’s sponsors. In 2016, the company decided to acquire its own team and establish a cooperation strategy with Ferrari.

The team that bears his name has suffered financial problems and has even faced controversy from some of the sponsors it has had in recent years, and the poor results could lead the company to sell its place on the grid.

To writing the future To creating more history To chasing dreams… # DreamBig pic.twitter.com/JFF3RdeU3V – Formula 1 (@ F1) March 25, 2021

5 Alfa Romeo, $ 118 million

Alfa Romeo held a place in Formula 1 between 1979 and 1985. After years of absence, the company returned in 2015 to sponsor Ferrari, and in 2019 it re-established its own team, which has had modest results.

4 Renault, $ 136 million

Renault had the greatest successes with Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006, but its involvement in Formula 1 had been on and off since 1977. The French brand was also a supplier of engines during the original turbo era in 1980.

Starting in 2021, the Renault team will be known as the Alpine F1 Team. Renault, owner of the brand, will continue to be a major investor for years to come.

3 Philip Morris, $ 186 million

Philip Morris is a case similar to that of BAT. The brand has had a deep relationship with the series since its sponsorships to Ferrari and McLaren in the 70s and 80s. Today, it continues to be Ferrari’s most important sponsor and, in a strategy similar to that of its competitor, appears on the car as “Mission Winnow,” an initiative the company describes as “an effort for positive change dialogues.”

Surprisingly, the Ferrari SF1000 only wore the logos out of the race and they did not appear on any of the 17 dates last season.

2 Mercedes, $ 236.5 million

Mercedes has lived through a golden stage in Formula 1 in the last seven years, in which it has won all the constructors’ championships with the help of Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Valteri Bottas.

The team has participated in the series on and off since 1954 as a manufacturer or as an engine supplier, a category in which it has nine titles.

1 Red Bull, $ 295.6 million

Red Bull began challenging the paradigms of Formula 1 in 2004 when it bought Jaguar Racing, and a year later when it also bought Minardi to form the Toro Rosso team. The Austrian company saw four consecutive years of success between 2010 and 2013 from Sebastian Vettel.

His main team currently receives 200 million euros ($ 236.5 million) from the beverage company, while his secondary team receives just 50 million euros.