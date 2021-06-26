The companies that hire the most foreigners in the United States



US companies rely on temporary foreign workers with visas, when they cannot fill all their jobs.

Photo: LinkedIn Sales Navigator / Pexels

Due to the size of its economy, the United States requires a large amount of human talent and it cannot always cover it with its citizens.

For this reason, companies request foreign workers, who perform from basic jobs to professions with specialized knowledge.

The United States has multiple temporary work visas, which grants at the request of the needs of companies that request foreign workers.

The Vive USA site published which are the main companies that hire workers with H-1B, H-2A and H-2B visas.

The Department of Labor reported which were the main employers of workers with H-1B, H-2A and H-2B visas, according to its statistical information from 2016 to 2018.

H-1B Visas for Skilled Workers

This type of visa is used to temporarily hire highly qualified foreigners. Applicants must have extensive experience in fields such as science, engineering or programming and applicants are required to have a bachelor’s or graduate degree from an accredited university.

To obtain the H-1B visa, the company must submit an application to the Department of Labor and Form I-129 with USCIS. Once authorized, the worker makes the procedure before the corresponding consulate. It is important to know that the number of H-1B visas that are granted is limited by fiscal year.

Top Employers of H-1B Visa Workers

1) Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Demand 13.65% of H-1B visas.

State: Pennsylvania.

Profession: Computer Systems Analyst.

2) Cognizant Technology Solutions US Corporation.

Demand 8.13% of H-1B visas.

State: New Jersey.

Profession: Computer Systems Analyst.

3) Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP.

Demand 4.51% of H-1B visas.

State: California.

Profession: Accountants and Auditors.

4) Capgemini America, Inc.

Demand 3.94% of H-1B visas.

State: Illinois.

Profession: Software Development.

H-2A visas for agricultural workers

With the H-2A visa, Mexicans have the possibility of working as agricultural laborers on a temporary and documented basis in the United States. It is issued by the Department of Labor and by the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Foreigners with this visa can be employed in fields or greenhouses with a maximum stay of up to 3 years, with the possibility of renewal to work seasonally.

Top Employers of H-2A Visa Workers

1) North Carolina Growers Association.

Apply for 12,155 positions.

2) Washington Farm Labor Association.

Apply for 9,455 positions.

3) Fresh Harvest, Inc.

Apply for 3,819 positions.

4) Rodrigo Gutierrez-Tapia.

Apply for 3,083 positions.

H-2B visas for basic non-agricultural jobs

With the H-2B visa, US companies can recruit foreigners for employment in temporary non-agricultural jobs. In general, people with this visa carry out gardening, construction, cleaning or various services, among others.

The H-2B visa is granted to workers with trades and does not require university academic degrees, candidates with primary, secondary and high school can apply, depending on the requirements of the applicant company.

Main employers of H2-B visa workers

1) Genuine Builders.

1,068 positions.

Position: Construction workers.

2) Silver Bay Seafoods, LLC.

971 positions.

Position: Meat and fish processors.

3) The Brickman Group, Ltd., LLC.

834 positions.

Position: Gardeners and landscapers.

4) Faith Forestry Services, Inc.

803 positions.

Position: Forest Conservation.

You may also like:

Texas fast food restaurant attracts teens with $ 50,000 a year wages to face labor shortage

Subway ensures that its tuna sandwich is 100% natural

Employees who are reluctant to return to the office despite calls from their bosses