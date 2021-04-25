The Community of Madrid will study whether Sánchez’s rally in a confined area of ​​Getafe constitutes an infraction

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid will study whether the rally held this Sunday by the PSOE in a basic confined health area of ​​Getafe it is constitutive of infringement.

The Juan de la Cierva Municipal Sports Center in Getafe It has hosted an act of electoral campaign of the PSOE candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, in which the President of the Government of the Nation, Pedro Sánchez, has also participated, and which has also been attended by the Minister of the Interior , Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

The sports facilities are located on Avenida Don Juan de Borbón, and belong to the Las Margaritas basic health area, which is confined until 00:00 hours on May 3.

“The reasons for entering and leaving areas or localities with restricted mobility are included in the orders of the Ministry of Health, so attending an electoral event is not a just cause. The holding of these electoral acts must follow the same containment rules as any other act, “said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in statements to Europa Press.

Asked whether holding the rally may entail any sanction, the spokesperson He has replied that he is going to “study” and “if it constitutes an infringement, action will be taken.”

As established in Order 1405/2020, of October 22, of the Ministry of Health, by which specific temporary and exceptional measures are adopted for reasons of public health for the containment of Covid-19 in certain population centers, As a consequence of the epidemiological evolution, the entry and exit of people is restricted except for those displacements, adequately justified, that occur for a series of reasons.

“Among them, the fulfillment of labor, professional, business, institutional or legal obligations. It does not seem logical to fit an electoral rally in this case “, They have pointed out from the Ministry of Health, while they have clarified that it would be justified to go to vote.

The mayor of Getafe, Sara Hernández (PSOE), has ensured that the sports facility “It is not confined and its activity is developing with absolute normality.” “Any Madrilenian from outside the municipality can come to these facilities,” he asserted.