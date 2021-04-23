The Community of Madrid restricts mobility in 16 basic health areas and 3 localities

The Community of Madrid will restrict mobility in 16 basic health zones and three localities starting next Monday, April 26. This has been announced by the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the COVID-19 Plan of the Madrid’s community, Antonio Zapatero, and the general director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, who have updated information on the epidemiological situation and assistance in the region. Follow her here live.

🔴 LIVE. Starting at 10:00 am, the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the COVID-19 Plan, @ZapateroAntonio, and Elena Andradas, update the information on the epidemiological and healthcare situation in the region due to coronavirus. https://t.co/djj4J0RrgC – Community of Madrid (@ComunidadMadrid) April 23, 2021

More information shortly. Information in preparation.