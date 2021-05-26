The Community of Madrid registers the first case of asymptomatic dog in Spain detected with a British variant

(Photo: Anadolu Agency via Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A consortium led by Professor José Manuel Sánchez-Vizcaíno, from the Veterinary Health Surveillance Center (VISAVET) of the Complutense University (UCM), is studying the case of a completely asymptomatic poodle registered in the Community of Madrid that has been detected the British variant of the coronavirus.

Professor Sánchez-Vizcaíno’s team has detected a Covid-19 positive dog by PCR in the Community of Madrid. The animal, a fourteen-year-old giant poodle, had a high viral load, both in the nasal and rectal swabs.

The animal did not present symptoms. The researchers proceeded to viral isolation and subsequent sequencing, detecting up to twelve genetic mutations, nine of which were characteristic of the British variant, the Complutense reported in a statement.

This implies the first detection of a dog infected with this variant in Spain and confirms “the importance of continuing to carry out active surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 infection in pets, together with the genetic study of the virus in positive animals” .

Since 2020, this consortium has been carrying out a large-scale study of the prevalence and seroprevalence of the virus in pets throughout Spain, funded by the Carlos III Health Institute and with the participation of the University of Castilla-La Mancha, the University of Córdoba and the Complutense Veterinary College and Hospital.

The main results of the project show a low presence of virus infection in pets, almost always associated with the presence of infected owners / caregivers.

