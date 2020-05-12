The Community of Madrid continues to bring the activities of its network of public libraries, mandatory closed by the coronavirus pandemic, to the homes of Madrid residents. At the opening of the online catalog of these centers, which has increased the readings exponentially, now adds a series of proposals aimed at the enjoyment and entertainment of the little ones.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism led by Marta Rivera de la Cruz has launched the ‘ACTívate en casa’ campaign, which includes online activities related to art, music or reading. The initiative is developed from Monday to Friday through the networks of the Community Libraries (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and on the YouTube profile of Culture and, according to the Ministry of Culture, comes to alleviate the cessation of the activity of these centers, which have a stable range of activities for children and young people. Every day of the week, children can enjoy a small video capsule on different topics.

On Mondays, in ‘Five minutes of art’, the artistic educator Ana Zugasti presents a work of art, a painter, a musical composition … “A close and fun way to introduce the little ones to the field of creativity history, through such striking and important artists as, for example, Pablo Picasso or Giuseppe Arcimboldo “, as highlighted by the department directed by Rivera de la Cruz.

On Tuesdays, with ‘Magic in your hands’, the magician Juan Villén teaches children to perform a fun magic trick with the materials at home.

Wednesdays it is the turn of ‘Storytelling’, the section by Nerea Lovecchio, in which a story is told in English so that the children become familiar with the language and get used to hearing.

The promotion of children’s and youth reading has prominence on Thursdays thanks to small videos in which Virginia de la Rosa recommends readings for the weekend, not only for the first readers, but also for the older ones.

This weekly schedule ends Fridays with the section dedicated to crafts, by ArtFabrik, in which adults and children will be able to carry out small constructions using materials that are easily available and that we all have within our reach.

Another initiative, ‘The Tale of the afternoon’

Another initiative launched by the Ministry of Culture last March is ‘The Story of the afternoon’, a proposal that pursues the objective that children have a few minutes of recess in their homes, bringing them something as daily and necessary for them as stories.

Every day, a narrator has told one or more stories on the social networks of the Book of the Community, which can still be enjoyed on the YouTube channel’s playlist of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. An initiative that had 26 narrations and that, today, totals more than 61,000 reproductions on all platforms.

.