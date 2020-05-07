The Community of Madrid has already officially requested to enter phase 1 of de-escalation within the marked transition strategy established by the State Executive, considering that it meets the requirements for the “maintained” decrease in infections and hospitalized patients, as well as the provision of sufficient care capacity before possible regrowth, as OKDIARIO advanced this Tuesday.

This has been detailed in statements sent to the media by the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, to emphasize that this request is accompanied by the delivery of all necessary technical reports in the remainder of the day.

“We intend as a result of this sustained decrease in infections confirmed by PCR tests or clinical diagnosis and also of patients admitted to hospital beds and ICUs to face this horizon,” Ruiz Escudero explained, stressing below that Madrid has “healthcare capacity” that is You can adopt in case the situation “gets worse”.

In addition, the regional administration will set up an epidemiological surveillance and control network that “will allow monitoring” of new cases that may be detected.

On the other hand, he has had words of thanks for the former director-general of Public Health of the Community of Madrid, Yolanda Fuentes, during her time at the head of this department and “especially” in these months that correspond to the fight against Covid -19.

Fuentes today resigned from his position as he did not agree with the entry of the de-escalation phase decided by the regional Executive, which has also led to a reorganization that places the former medical director of the Ifema provisional hospital, Antonio Zapatero, at the head of a new vice-ministry of Public Health.

Finally, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has asked the citizens with “insistence” for the “maximum prudence and collaboration” of the people of Madrid because the fight against this coronavirus crisis is part of that responsibility that everyone has to “continue to scale and grow” in the following planned phases.

“We must never forget where we come from and that together we are going to be able to fight the virus,” concluded the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid. The Community has registered a total of 8,504 deaths with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, which represents 32.6 percent of the national total and a decrease in daily deaths with 38 more in the last 24 hours, that is, eight less than yesterday.

Stable

The mortality trend due to Covid-19 despite remains stable with a tendency to decrease in the last four days and the 38 new deaths represent 17.8 percent of daily deaths in the country as a whole (213).

On the other hand, and according to data from the Ministry of Health, the number of new infections in Madrid drops again with 86 positive cases compared to yesterday (+ 0.13%), for a cumulative total of 63,870 infected confirmed with PCR test. With this, the region presents 30 fewer daily cases and two consecutive days on the downside.

The regional government data also reflects other impact fields of the coronavirus pandemic in Madrid. Thus, for example, the Ministry of Health estimates that there have been a total of 41,159 people hospitalized in Madrid since the beginning of the health crisis and the number of those admitted to conventional areas falls to 2,978.

In turn, the accumulated number of patients with severe symptoms admitted to the ICU during the pandemic reached 3,485 people, which are currently counted in 582 people with severe symptoms.