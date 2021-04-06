The Community of Madrid negotiated the purchase of the Russian Sputnik vaccine

The Madrid Health Minister, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, met three times with intermediaries of the Russian product. (Photo: Europa Press News / Getty Images)

“Communism or freedom.” The slogan of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s PP campaign has acquired a new tinge of post-Soviet nostalgia in light of the revelation that took place this Tuesday in an ABC exclusive. The Madrid Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, held a meeting in which he explored the possibility of buying the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, on February 11.

Sources from the regional government have confirmed to Europa Press that it is a movement carried out in the face of “the inoperative government. Specifically, three meetings were held with Russian vaccine intermediaries, at the request of the firm, which was interested in knowing how the vaccination process is progressing at the national and regional level.

This product is expected to be manufactured in a plant in Galicia. And it is that IberAtlantic has closed a contract for its production in the Zendal laboratory, in O Porriño (Pontevedra). In the information provided by ABC, they cite sources that estimate a manufacturing capacity of more than ten million doses per month.

The objective of the contacts, as confirmed by the Madrid Health Council, was “to explore the international market and have all the possibilities open in the future in the fight against the pandemic, always within the national vaccination framework.”

A “pre-agreement” for all Spaniards

However, the mission of these meetings also went through “facilitating a beneficial purchase agreement for the entire National Health System and under equitable conditions for all Spaniards.” According to the indications made by the Madrid Executive, it was “to gain negotiation time” while the approval of Sputnik V by the European Medicines Agency does not take place …

