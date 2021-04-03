The Community of Madrid extends the Moves Plan by 7.5 million euros

The Community of Madrid has decided to expand in 7.5 million euros the budget corresponding to the current edition of the Plan Moves. Madrid was one of the first communities to exhaust the budget for this electric mobility activation plan that began to be distributed last year.

This expansion will be divided into the line of action aimed at motivating the acquisition of electric vehicles and, on the other hand, to the installation of charging points. Thus, the total final budget for the purchase of electric vehicles will have reached 10.8 million euros and the item for charging infrastructure, 6.8 million.

As explained in a statement, the expansion of the funds shows the “good reception of the Moves II Plan”, reflected in “the large number of applications received”. A) Yes, this process of expanding the budget does not translate into a new period for submitting applicationsInstead, the funds will be used to respond to the files that were on the waiting list. In the case of wanting to acquire an electric vehicle with the help of Moves, we will have to wait for the next edition.

Not only Madrid

Madrid is not the only autonomous community that plans to expand its budgets. As published at the beginning of the month, those autonomies that exhausted their corresponding funds from the Moves II Plan were going to receive an added sum to be able to respond to the files without solving, among other matters.

According to this new distribution and not counting the 7.5 million that Madrid has already activated, budgets would increase as follows: 4 million are added to the 10’6 that the Valencian Community had, in the case of Barcelona an additional 5 million euros will be distributed and in Aragon, 2’5; thus leaving 830,000 euros for Navarra.