The Community of Madrid closes 17 zones as of this Monday and maintains a curfew throughout the region

The Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid (BOCM) has published this Saturday the restrictions in 17 Basic Health Zones (ZBS) and 5 locations as of this Monday, when the curfew will also be extended between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. and the prohibition of meetings of non-cohabitants in homes for 14 more days.

From 00:00 on Monday, April 12 and until 00:00 on Monday, April 26 basic areas will be restricted Villanueva del Pardillo Health Department; the areas of La Princesa and Barcelona, ​​in Móstoles; in Madrid capital those of Villa de Vallecas (Puente de Vallecas district), Quinta de los Molinos (San Blas-Canillejas district), Barajas (Barajas district) and Silvano (in the Hortaleza district); as well as in the municipality of Manzanares El Real.

Also I know maintain mobility restrictions one more week, that is, until 00.00 hours on Monday, April 19, the basic health areas of Las Margaritas, in Getafe; San Fernando, in San Fernando de Henares; in Madrid capital those of Alameda de Osuna (Barajas district), Rejas (San Blas-Canillejas), Chopera (Arganzuela); Virgin of Begoña (Fuencarral-El Pardo); Vicálvaro-Artilleros and Valdebernardo (Vicálvaro); Oliva Valley (Majadahonda) and the basic area of ​​Villaviciosa de Odón.

Also will be limited for one more week the inputs and outputs, except for justified reasons, in the towns of La Cabrera, Moralzarzal, Colmenarejo and Paracuellos de Jarama.

On the other hand, it lift entry and exit limitations in the basic area of ​​Núñez Morgado (Chamartín district), in the capital Madrid, and in the towns of Chapineria, Torrejón de Velasco, Villanueva de la Cañada, Navacerrada, Navas del Rey and Santos de la Humosa.

The Community of Madrid also maintains the prohibition of meetings of non-cohabitants in homes, except in the case of care for third parties (elderly, dependents, minors or vulnerable people).

In addition, the nocturnal mobility limitation from 11:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m. and from hotel and restaurant hours until 11.00 p.m. maximum, the entry of new diners being prohibited after 10.00 p.m.

The affected population due to entry and exit restrictions except for justified cause amounts to 427,809 citizens, 6.48% of the total in the region, and they concentrate 9.18% of the cases of the last 14 days.

Likewise, it is still mandatory, within the preventive measures to deal with Covid-19, to ensure adequate and permanent ventilation of establishments; separation between groups of tables; that the number of diners on the terraces is a maximum of six people per table, and four inside the establishments, and that it is bar consumption prohibited.

The mandatory use of mask continuously, both indoors and on terraces, except at the specific time of the intake of drink or food.