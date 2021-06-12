The Community of Madrid believes that raising vaccination to the National Team now “does not make any sense”

The acting Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has questioned this Wednesday the proposal of the central government to vaccinate the players of the Spanish team for the European Championship and has stated that “There is no point in bringing it up at this point.”

This was expressed in statements to the media after visiting a new pediatric hemodynamic room at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital, where he described as “surprising” that Every time there is a conflict situation, the Government transfers it to the Interterritorial Council and do not do it in decisions of “much greater depth” from a clinical point of view.

“From a clinical point of view to vaccinate the national team now (…) I don’t know if it makes sense, and more when we have made proposals in the Public Health Commission within the national strategy to contemplate having vaccinated some chronic patients that we understood to be a higher priority“, has stood out.

In line, he has criticized that this decision is proposed outside of the national vaccination strategy and has asserted that it is not the autonomous communities “that have to make this decision“.