The Community of Madrid asks for “patience” with the second doses of Pfizer

A healthcare professional prepares a vaccine with Pfizer serum at the Isabel Zendal Nurse Hospital in Madrid (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has asked the population to have “a little patience” with the administration of the second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The member of the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has explained that the reason is due to the “shortage” of this serum and has defended that the company’s technical file provides up to 28 days of margin to receive the second puncture.

Escudero has affirmed that the Ministry of Health is “trying by all means” that the citations are set as close as possible to the 21st and has reiterated his criticism that “in July we are receiving half of the vaccines received in June.” In this sense, it has specified that they are scheduling appointments between 24 and 48 hours before having the vaccine available and that they have reserved a stock for it.

We could extend it up to 42 days, but the objective is to do it as close as possible to the 21st Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid

On the other hand, Escudero recalled that in order to maintain the stock of the second doses of Pfizer, first doses have been stopped both in hospitals and in primary care centers and through the self-citation system, with the aim of “avoiding delays” .

However, the Madrid Health Minister has announced that the vaccination process continues apace and that 73% of the Madrid population already has the first dose and 54% of it the complete schedule. “I ask for a little patience to those who pass from the 21st, but we are within what the European Medicines Agency says, and we could extend it to 42 days, but the objective is to do it as close as possible to the 21st,” he warned the counselor.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE