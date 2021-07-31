The communities will manage 55% of the first tranche of European funds

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, during the XXIV Conference of Presidents (Photo: JUANJO MARTIN / .)

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has transferred to the presidents of the autonomous communities that the regional governments will manage up to 55% of the total European funds for the economic recovery that Spain will receive in 2021 to get out of the crisis.

Different criteria will be taken into account when articulating the distribution of these funds among the 17 autonomies, according to sources present at the Conference of Presidents held this Friday at the San Esteban Convent in Salamanca.

Executive sources have indicated to the . agency that those 10,500 million euros mean that the communities will manage 55.5% of the 19,036 million that Spain will receive from the European Commission in 2021. In addition, they will also manage 43% of the 24,197 million budgeted for this year.

Spain will receive a total of 19,000 million euros from the European Union recovery fund in 2021 after the first advance. Then it will have to unlock new sections every six months, as it meets a series of objectives and milestones agreed with the European Commission.

The distribution and management of European funds was one of the main issues to be addressed at the meeting. In addition, he had been criticized by the regional presidents of the Popular Party.

