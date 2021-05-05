The communities reject the decree for the end of the alarm and Darias only proposes to toughen voluntary measures

The Cautonomous communities have raised their voices on Wednesday in the Interterritorial Council against the decree approved on Tuesday by the Council of Ministers, which delegates to the Supreme Court the final decision on whether or not they will be able to maintain restrictions like the perimeter closures or the curfew when the state of alarm is lifted next Saturday. Most of the councilors have criticized a measure that they believe represents “judicialize” the management of the pandemic or that simply may not be effective and they have called attention to “the problem” that will cause the end of the alarm. Meeting at the Interterritorial Health Council, have demanded legal “tools” from the government that allow communities to make decisions without having to rely on the courts.

These general criticisms and calls for attention contrast with the proposal made by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, to “review” the catalog of Actions that communities can take voluntarily depending on their epidemiological situation. Without rejecting it, the directors have considered that updating the so-called “traffic light” is not enough for the situation that will open as of May 9.

A few days after the state of alarm is lifted, the Interterritorial Council has lived this Wednesday one of his most hectic sessions, with the intervention of up to 11 councilors to speak on the same topic: the end of the restrictions as a result of the decay of the alarm and the decision by the Government to delegate in the courts decisions that the communities believe governments should take, either regional or central.

For example, the Catalan councilor, Alba Vergès, has considered “a joke” to end “suddenly” with the state of alarm and that “the decision-making be transferred to the courts”, in accordance with the decree that the Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday and that Darias presented to the Health Councilors on Wednesday.

With the end of the perimeter closure and even the night curfew, Galicia has warned that the communities are staying without “legal tools” to “remedy” the increase in mobility that will occur now and that until recently was one of the main factors that the Government linked to the increase in infections. Also the counselor of Murcia has regretted that the communities are “homeless” and that the communities “need something more” than the decree approved this Tuesday.

That something else differs according to the regional government in question. Thus, the Basque Country Councilor has claimed that pandemic management is “transferred” to communities and that they can make decisions that do not overthrow the courts. Andalusia has again demanded a reform of the Public Health Law 1986 that the president, Pedro Sanchez, He promised to undertake months ago. Nothing has been done and Darias answered this Wednesday that it would be a “shortcut” and something “unconstitutional.”

Consensual restrictions

The calls for attention have not stopped there and have also come from autonomies governed by the PSOE. Castilla-La Mancha has underlined the “problem” that will be created on Sunday when the curfew is no longer in place, the limits to social gatherings or the perimeter closures, all tools that were maintained with the state of alarm.

From then on, the Castilian-Machego counselor, Jesus Fernandez, has insisted that there be truly consensual actions by all communities and that decisions be taken in the Interterritorial Council in a “consensual” manner to go to the courts – the Supreme Court – if necessary. “No court will give us the individual reason”he said, according to people present at the meeting.

Canary Islands has joined this proposal to agree on perimeter closures or curfews in the Interterritorial Council and Aragon has also shown that it would need a measure in this sense because its health law to address these fundamental rights does not include a curfew or perimeter closure.

Review the recommendations

Faced with these signs of “concern” and searches for alternatives to be able to maintain key restrictions after the end of the state of alarm, Darias’s proposal has focused only on the possibility of revising the “recommendations” that appear in the “semaphore” of the pandemic so that they have a “more forceful operation”.

Oblivious to the requests of the communities, Darias has raised in the Interterritorial Council something that remains well below perimeter closures or curfews on the scale of restrictions, “give more content and volume” to the measures that communities can take if their situation worsens. They are those that are defined in the so-called Document of Coordinated Actions, the “traffic light” of measures based on the situation of the pandemic in each community and that particularly pivot on decisions aboutthe business hours or the capacity of the establishments, autonomic competences. But it does not say and cannot say anything about restrictions on movement or assembly, because these were covered under the umbrella of the state of alarm, which will cease to be in force on May 9.

In any case and although communities such as Catalonia have considered it a “joke” that this is the only alternative for the Government, the Interterritorial Council has agreed that Health will prepare a proposal that will be presented to the meeting next Wednesday.