The communities most affected by the tax increase that the Government is preparing for 2022

The fiscal harmonization that the Government is preparing is getting closer and closer to being implemented. The Executive of Pedro Sánchez intends to raise the Corporation, Patrimony and Inheritance and Donation Taxes next year, as announced by the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero, with the aim of not leaving “content voids” some tributes “as has happened in some communities”, in clear reference to Madrid.

Montero explained that the tax reform will involve a committee made up of 17 experts which will have until February 28 to present its conclusions, although the idea is that the main recommendations are anticipated so that the Government can include them in the Budgets for 2022.

In Spain, Heritage, Inheritance and Donation Taxes are 100% assigned to the autonomous communities. This causes each autonomous government to apply the bonuses or exemptions at your own discretion, whose result in practice is that the citizens of some territories pay less for the same tax than in others.

“We have been arguing about financing for many years. First, it was the State that transferred the money to the communities; then, some tributes were assigned based on the principle of co-responsibility because it was understood that the regions should be responsible for their spending and income policies. In 2014, this harmonization was already considered but nothing was done again until now, “he says. Ramon Casero, Professor of Tax Law at the Universidad Comillas-ICADE, who considers that a solution has never been reached due to a lack of “political will”.

Taxes assigned to the communities Carlos Gámez

Wealth Tax

With the fiscal reform of the PSOE and Podemos coalition government, this difference will foreseeably be shortened. If we talk about the Wealth Tax, the most affected community would be Madrid, where you don’t have to pay anything for people’s possessions.

The report Panorama of Autonomous and Foral Taxation 2021, prepared by the Register of Tax Advisors of the General Council of Economists (REAF-CGE), gives an example where there are differences of more than 1,100 euros between regions.

For a taxpayer with assets worth 800,000 euros – 300,000 euros are exempt from the habitual residence – the territories where it is most taxed are Aragon (1,164.37), Extremadura (1,099.31), Catalonia (769.51) and Valencian Community (539.44). They are followed by Navarra (475.59), the Balearic Islands (280), Andalusia, Cantabria and Murcia (240), Asturias (220), the Canary Islands, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia and Guipúzcoa (200) and La Rioja (50).

Inheritance Tax

For its part, the rise in Inheritance Tax would hurt more to the pocket of the citizens of Andalusia, Cantabria and Galicia, which currently pay nothing. In the case of Andalusians and Galicians, the limit of the tax exemption is currently one million euros for the closest relatives.

As an example, if a 30 year old single inherits assets worth 800,000 euros, the community where it is most taxed is in Asturias, with a net quota of 103,135.48, followed by Castilla y León (81,018.76), Valencian Community (63,193.76), Aragón (55,466.81 ), La Rioja (32,342.86), Castilla-La Mancha (31,759.23) and the Canary Islands (31,748.63). These territories are followed by Navarra (17,000), Catalonia (9,796.89), Balearic Islands (5,950), Basque Country (3,150), Murcia (1,640.49), Extremadura (1,587.96) and Madrid (1,586.04).

Donations Tax

With respect to Donations Tax, in Cantabria the discount is 100%, while in Andalusia, Madrid, Murcia and La Rioja a 99% discount is applied to donations between parents and children on the tax quota. In the case of a 30-year-old son who receives 800,000 euros in cash from his father, the most taxed is in Castilla y León and Extremadura, both with a liquid fee of 200,122.67; followed by Aragon (177,706.26), Asturias (176,700), Valencian Community (171,012.52) and the Canary Islands (87,128.60). The following would be the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and Galicia (56,000), La Rioja (51,031.28), Castilla-La Mancha (30,018.40), Andalusia (2,081.59), Murcia (2,081.59) and Madrid (2,000.06).

The Basque and Navarrese exception

Citizens of the Basque and Navarrese territories are excluded from this tax reform, so they can continue to benefit from lower taxes thanks to their concerts. “The Constitution itself collects this independence of the provincial territories. They are excluded from the tax reform because it has its own concert system, “says Casero.

This fiscal singularity is in force since the end of the 19th century thanks to the provincial rights of both communities. The Basque Country and Navarra collect almost all their taxes (except import duties and import levies in Special Taxes and VAT), which allows them to offer, for example, numerous tax advantages to both companies and workers through corporation tax and personal income tax.

Then they annually transfer a part of the collection to the Ministry of Finance, the so-called ‘quota’ in the Basque case and the so-called ‘contribution’ in the Navarrese case. general expenses that the government assumes for the services it provides in these territories (infrastructures, defense, maintenance of institutions …).