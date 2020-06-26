The second most read writer after Miguel de Cervantes died at an early age, 55 years old. Carlos Ruiz Zafón, the magician of the world narrative, who with his work further enlarged the city of Barcelona, ​​further increasing its level as a city brand, leaves with his departure a great gap in world literature.

Ruiz Zafón, the creator of The Shadow of the Wind that marks a before and after in the world of letters, studied journalism and was an outstanding creative in advertising agencies, such as Ogylvy or Tandem / DDB, perhaps from that combination of activities is that his ingenuity and spirit of investigation are formed, a man with method and a passion for good words.

He had a preconceived plan that ended up being his greatest legacy, with the production of the tetralogy (four novels under the same guiding thread: The Cemetery of Forgotten Books) which not a few strive to bring to the screen, something worth seeing because it would be the word projecting images becoming a powerful duo in the eyes of those who appreciate good cinema.

The Angel’s game, The prisoner of Heaven, The labyrinth of the spirits and The jewel in the crown, The shadow of the wind, constitute this alliance with the word that Carlos made from the beginning.

Her German translator, Peter Schwaar, said in explaining her work, « How do you translate your prose when there is more than one noun and two adjectives? »

Ruiz Zafón was a creator of worlds described so graphically that the reader had no difficulty in drawing in his mind what he wanted to express … that was his secret to involve his thousands of followers in the world.

What are the teachings for communication of this great Catalan novelist?

Owner of unmatched narrative precision.

Every message has a plan that gives rise to it.

Loyal builder of a city brand.

To be a great communicator you need to be a book eater and an excellent researcher.

He gathered talent, knowledge and measured the opportunity to express an idea.

I share a couple of sentences that detail his wit:

“Every book, every tome you see has a soul. The soul of the one who wrote it, and the soul of those who read it and lived and dreamed of it ” « As a general rule, the more talent one has, the more one doubts having it and vice versa »

Carlos Ruiz Zafón will live forever through his works …

We will meet later.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299