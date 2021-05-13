The commons break the negotiation with ERC and Aragonès asks to explore “all the possibilities”

The leader of the commons in the Parliament, Jessica Albiach, announced this Thursday that his training breaks negotiations with ERC in the face of the investiture because the Republicans have not promised that the Junts does not enter the Government, neither now nor during the legislature, and the ERC candidate for the Presidency of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has asked to explore “all the possibilities” to avoid electoral repetition.

“We consider the negotiations broken until it commits itself to the fact that Junts does not enter the Government neither now nor during the legislature, “Albiach warned during the control session of the Government in the plenary session of the Parliament, in which he once again asked for a progressive Government without the formation of Carles Puigdemont.

Aragonès has asked him not to break the negotiations and has appealed to Junts, CUP and comuns to exhaust the days that remain before the end of the term to reach an agreement that avoids the repetition of elections: “We must find ways to unblock the situation we are in.”