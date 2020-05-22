One of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis has been the automotive sector. A situation that has fully affected the Nissan plant in Barcelona. The manufacturer’s works councils will meet next Monday with the Ministry of Industry to ask the government for one last effort to convince the Japanese firm of the need to maintain employment and its plants in Spain.

The meeting, to be held by videoconference, will take place only three days before the Japanese multinational’s management in Japan makes its financial results and its roadmap for everyone, including its future plans for centers in Spain.

The committees will explain to the ministry the reasons for the indefinite strike that continues in the centers of Barcelona and will ask the involvement of the Spanish Executive «to intercede» with the multinational and get a feasibility plan for these plants, according to the unions.

At stake: 23,000 jobs in Spain

Unions of Nissan in Barcelona, where the multinational directly employs some 3,000 people and indirectly another 20,000, have been for weeks, or even months, warning that the firm could choose to close its centers in Catalonia.

This Friday, the Japanese news agency Kyodo has assured that Nissan Motor studies a job cut that would affect more than 20,000 people worldwide to cope with the drop in its turnover, aggravated by the crisis caused by the coronavirus, and which Europe it is in the center of the target.

Nothing new

The Japanese press warns. And is that last week, the newspaper Nikkei He also pointed out that Nissan had the intention of closing its factory in the Barcelona Free Zone and transferring its production to Renault’s French plants, with which the Japanese brand has an automobile alliance.

The general secretary of the CCOO section at the Nissan plants in Barcelona, ​​Miguel Ángel Boiza, assured that “this news is nothing new”, since “we have known for a long time that they want cut jobs in the world, that factories are closed and that Europe will be one of the most affected areas ».

In this line, he stressed that «you have to see the day May 28 What idea do they have for our centers and if the decision is bad, we will continue fighting to reverse the situation and make them see that they are wrong.

Indefinite strike

The Nissan unions trust that the efforts made by the Government and the Generalitat before the multinational to convince it of the value of Catalan plants will lead to the maintenance of employment, although, for the moment, the committee maintains the indefinite strike.

Nissan workers started the strike on May 4, when the multinational had planned to restart productive activity after the break due to the health and economic crisis of the coronavirus, so the protest has ended up strangling production.