543 health professionals, from all specialties, have signed and released a statement regarding the health emergency situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic, or coronavirus, and the irresponsible attitude towards it of the Daniel Ortega regime and Rosario Murillo.

The pandemic is not and should not be a political problem. However, the dictatorship has politicized it with its murky, arrogant and exclusive attitudes. The regime has gone so far as to say that coronavirus is a disease of the wealthy and that therefore the poor should not worry about it. Only when the expansion of local or community contagion has been evident, and the hospitals were filled with coronavirus patients, the Ortega authorities began to take partial measures, without getting to the bottom of the problem.

In this situation, the 543 professionals who subscribe to the document that was published on the digital and printed editions of the newspaper LA PRENSA on Saturday May 9, justly claim that all Nicaraguans “have the right to receive quality comprehensive health, without discrimination and it is an inherent obligation of the State to guarantee it. Health – they add – in addition to being a Constitutional Right is a Human Right and it is an inalienable responsibility of the Nicaraguan State to guarantee this right ”.

The demands to the government that the health professionals make in their public document are unquestionable, fair, necessary and feasible to execute if the government authorities reconsider, rectify and want to execute them with careful responsibility.

The proposals refer to the massive testing of the coronavirus to mitigate the epidemic and reduce the impact on human mortality, which is paramount, but also on the structures and capacities of the national public health system.

Also, to provide citizens with permanent and transparent information on the evolution of the epidemic, in accordance with international standards, using – the pronouncement warns – clear technical language.

Likewise, establish preventive measures of social distancing and personal protection, from quarantines where necessary and without fail to stop calling mass meetings for any purpose.

The 543 health professionals call on the corresponding authorities to guarantee adequate protection measures for all health personnel, doctors, paramedics and supports of all kinds, in the understanding that they are the people who are most directly exposed to their work due to their work. contagion.

Inclusively, the pronouncement asks the rulers to apply in Nicaragua the economic and social policies that are being applied in the other Central American countries, to cushion the serious consequences of the pandemic.

In all parts of the world plagued by the pandemic, doctors and other members of the health and support staff have shown and continue to show signs of self-denial, courage and fearlessness, as they carry out their tasks of caring for coronavirus patients many times without having the Protective equipment that is indispensable.

All professions and trades have their own code of responsibility and professional ethics, which is a guarantee of the quality of the services they provide and the goods they produce. But the code of ethics of doctors, generally known as the Hippocratic Oath, which extends to all people who work in the field of public and private health, is the oldest and probably the most exciting, because it has to do directly with the protection of the health and lives of others, often sacrificing their own and the tranquility of their families.

Nicaraguans, just as people in all parts of the world are doing, have to give testimony of admiration, affection and respect to all doctors, paramedics and health personnel in general, that in very adverse conditions and under an unsupportive political regime, and even inhuman, they are waging the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, in which God must want us to be victorious.