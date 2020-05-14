The Commission of the Congress of Deputies on the coronavirus crisis chaired by the socialist Patxi López will only host 12 appearing and will be second levelthat is, there will be no accountability for the most important positions in the four ministries of the single command (Health, Interior, Defense and Transport).

This is how the socialist spokeswoman in the Lower House has slipped it, Adriana Lastra, in the presentation of the work plan of his parliamentary group, which was the one that finally came out approved this Wednesday by the Commission with the votes of PSOE-Podemos, its partners and also Citizens. The result of the vote (with weighted count) was 168 deputies in favor and 162 abstentions.

Lastra has indicated that the Plenary of the Commission for Social and Economic Reconstruction will only listen to “12 attendees” during the two planned months of duration and has left the door open for other interventions, but within the four working groups in which the Commission has been divided (Health and Public Health; Economic Reactivation, Social Policies and Care System and the European Union).

However, the Popular Party had demanded a greater number of those appearing and that they also be called to the Chamber senior government officials social communist who have been involved in managing the coronavirus crisis. Specifically, the PP stated in its proposal that “the Commission will summon, in public appearance and without restrictions, representatives of all sectors affected by the pandemic and to the main responsible for the decisions made by the Government during these weeks ». However, the text has not gone ahead with only 89 supports.

Finally, the proposal that has been imposed has been that of the Socialist Party that does not include any reference to members of the Executive. Its literal is the following: «The appearing parties will be experts, managers, leaders or representatives of Entities that are related clear with the debates to develop in any of the four working groups ».

C’s Amendments

Through a statement, Ciudadanos explained that their vote in favor of the work plan proposed by the PSOE is due to the incorporation by the Socialists of their four amendments: the commitment to detect “errors, failures or deficiencies were avoidable”; “Emphasize the measures necessary to strengthen the public health system”; that “experts or persons with a technical profile can join the Commission’s work” in advisory tasks and the “possibility of private vote before the final opinion ».