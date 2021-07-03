The commercial adventure of the new Nissan Qashqai kicks off in style

The new generation Nissan Qashqai It is the most ambitious of all those that have been commercialized to date. The technical level of the first, without being a reference in any section, was more than enough for the public to keep it as the best-seller in its segment. With the second, the evolution was evident, especially in aspects such as the quality or technology. But it is that with the third they have climbed, suddenly, several steps …

It is true that rivals that the new Nissan Qashqai has to compete with They are many and very hard, but as the saying goes “Who gives first, gives twice.” So, although this iteration saw the light a few months ago, and the firm has not been in a hurry to sell it, it seems that it is being a success. At least, if we pay attention to the data that its managers give regarding the number of reservations. We tell you how many there are, because it seems incredible …

Orders for the new Nissan Qashqai exceed 10,000 units in Europe

If you remember, you will remember that a few days ago we told you that production of the new Qashqai started a few days ago. As we already know, because with the previous ones it has been the same, the design, development and manufacture is carried out by the technical center that the Japanese firm has in Sunderland (UK). Well, it seems that the assembly line is at full capacity, since they have to attend to the 10 thousand orders that they would already have firm.

According statements by Arnaud Charpentier, Vice President of Product Marketing Strategy, Nissan Automotive Europe….

«The new Qashqai represents the best of Nissan: outstanding design, innovative but intuitive technology, an efficient and electrified drive, as well as agile and pleasant. We are delighted with the prompt response and 10,000 customer orders They have far exceeded our expectations. reflecting his talent on the road »

For the moment we do not know the number of orders they have been able to register in Spain. We will have to wait for the first units to arrive at the dealerships and register to check the real volume. What is clear is that, although it will not stand out above its rivals, we are facing a Rational and logical SUV which, cautiously, has joined the trend of electrification. It will be necessary to see if their sales are maintained, or not.

