The commented topless photo of the presenter Mónica Martínez: “Spectacular!”

The presenter Mónica Martínez. (Photo: Sergio R Moreno / GTRES)

Summer is coming and the social networks of celebrities begin to fill with photographs enjoying the sea, the pool or any place or place of rest they can think of going.

One of the last to echo her moments of rest is the presenter and model Mónica Martínez, whom we have seen in Cuatro al Día, Talk to them and Adán y Eva.

On her Instagram account, Martínez has published a photograph in which we see her about to jump into the water of her pool.

Of course, he does it topless and with his back to the camera:

A snapshot that has caused numerous comments from his followers:

Spectacular

Bufff !!

Tipaaaaazoooo

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

What a great body Monica❤️❤️

Woof

Spectacular gorgeous

Great body !!!!

great bastard ….

Jopeee be brave and turn around !!! Nice back and nice photo, now seriously

Always precious have a happy afternoon. take care of yourself

Requeteguapa, I’m 46 and I don’t have that “type”

That is a body and not that of the Civil Guard!

All good!!

