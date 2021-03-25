The commented response of the French Embassy in Spain to what Mónica García said about the French

Mónica García, candidate of Más Madrid in the Madrid elections on May 4. (Photo: YOUTUBE)

Mónica García, candidate of Más Madrid for the Madrid elections on May 4, has criticized this Tuesday the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso for “putting the red carpet for the hordes of French who come to get drunk” this region and make it “the after of Europe”.

“It is making an effect called to tourism of drunkenness and non-existence, which has to do with having put some neon lights throughout Europe that says: here in Madrid we are Covid free, here we are free to bring drunken tourism and so that the virus spreads more, ”García said in statements to journalists.

Madrid cannot be the after of Europe. Ayuso has to stop laying the red carpet for the hordes of French who come to get drunk. pic.twitter.com/kJfHMjjwvV – Mónica García (@Monica_Garcia_G) March 23, 2021

A message to which the French Embassy in Spain has responded with irony, which has written this tweet: “You don’t need alcohol or red carpet … Like all Europeans, the“ hordes ”of French will always like Madrid and Spain. From the Embassy, ​​we will continue working with the government and all the autonomous communities to fight against the pandemic ”.

No need for alcohol or red carpet … Like all Europeans, the “hordes” of French will always like Madrid and Spain 🇫🇷😍🇪🇸 From the Embassy, ​​we will continue working with the government 🇪🇸 and all the autonomous communities to fight the pandemic. https://t.co/qx9Ujj5I43 – La France en Espagne (@france_espagne) March 24, 2021

A response that has generated a multitude of comments of all kinds, from those who are critical of the response of the French Embassy to those who have applauded the irony:

We Spaniards are outraged that Madrid in the midst of a pandemic is your bachelor party and outraged that they say “hordes

Go out on the streets on Saturday afternoon and tell your French citizens to respect us a little, that they don’t even pay any fucking attention to the Spanish. – Isacín, by God! 🇫🇴 (@isaacfcorrales) March 24, 2021

Not all of them, I don’t like Madrid. He speaks not only for all French, but for all Europeans. In the end, chauvinism is going to be true. – Mayte Su 😷 # YoMeVacuno (@ Maysu69) March 24, 2021

A thousand pardons to our dear French neighbors and brothers for having to endure this lack of education. This lady does not represent the opinion of the majority of Madrilenians and Spaniards. You are always welcome and loved. Allez les bleu !! 🇫🇷 – Pedro Serrano (@Perico_Serrano) March 24, 2021

Shameful, we can only apologize to our French brothers for the low quality of some of our politicians. – Valencian che💚🇪🇦 (@elmuycastigado) March 24, 2021

Does it offend you that they call you “hordes”? It offends me as a Spanish citizen that French come here to pass the rules by the lining of the 🍳 and I cannot go to see my family in Barcelona – ADOROMIVIDA 🎗🦉🇺🇾 (@DIOSAPELITOZ) March 24, 2021

You are not hordes, you are our neighbors. As such, we have different hobbies, sometimes we will argue, but in Spain you are always welcome 😃 – The zenutrio (@Elzenutrio) March 24, 2021

The French now come to Madrid to what they come and you can wear whatever you want. They confirm it themselves on TV every time they are asked. – Mr. Rooms (@jorgerooms) March 24, 2021

See if you can make a gap between all the work to explain to your citizens that parties are prohibited in homes for tourist use, that in Madrid there is also a curfew and that it is irresponsible to do tourism in the middle of a pandemic. Thanks. – Quique Villalobos (@qqvillalobos) March 24, 2021

