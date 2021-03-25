The commented response of the French Embassy in Spain to what Mónica García said about the French

Leave a CommentThe commented response of the French Embassy in Spain to what Mónica García said about the FrenchWorld

Mónica García, candidate of Más Madrid in the Madrid elections on May 4. (Photo: YOUTUBE)

Mónica García, candidate of Más Madrid for the Madrid elections on May 4, has criticized this Tuesday the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso for “putting the red carpet for the hordes of French who come to get drunk” this region and make it “the after of Europe”.

“It is making an effect called to tourism of drunkenness and non-existence, which has to do with having put some neon lights throughout Europe that says: here in Madrid we are Covid free, here we are free to bring drunken tourism and so that the virus spreads more, ”García said in statements to journalists.

A message to which the French Embassy in Spain has responded with irony, which has written this tweet: “You don’t need alcohol or red carpet … Like all Europeans, the“ hordes ”of French will always like Madrid and Spain. From the Embassy, ​​we will continue working with the government and all the autonomous communities to fight against the pandemic ”.

A response that has generated a multitude of comments of all kinds, from those who are critical of the response of the French Embassy to those who have applauded the irony:

Read more

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

Ayuso says that tourists come to see museums and Mamen Mendizábal passes Twitter with her reaction

You can go to Berlin but not to Cuenca: back with the measures for Easter

Gabriel Rufián publishes a photo (what a photo) with a clear recipient and takes 30,000 ‘likes’ in four hours

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.