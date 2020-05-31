Petroglyph is taking full advantage of the 90s RTS update and promises new content.

With its release set for June 5, the highly anticipated Command & Conquer Remastered Collection continues to reveal details about theclassic RTS update. In a Reddit post, the Petroglyph study revealed that the titlepresent cut content in the original games. According to the developers, this collection will come with more thanfour hours of unspoken imagesin the Bonus Gallery along withmusic tracksnever included before.

“For PC gamers,we have also incorporated console missionsand kinematics to the Collection. “As Jim Vessella, the producer of the game, put it: We were able to remaster some of the cut sequences so that they can be used asnew customizable content. For example, a mission could now be created with Chitzkoi and Volkov andchange your data the way the player wants. We can’t wait for you to try it out now!

There will be an update after the launch with improvements Jim VessellaThis recorded footage is not the only thing being included in the game. As they have highlighted, all the missions ofthe N64 versionwill be included in the remastered collection for PC along with FMV kinematics fromthe PlayStation versionfrom Red Alert. For their part, the cut fragments will not be part of the official campaign, for some reason they were cut, but I know thatthey will have a role in the game.

This has improved kinematics in remastering

Although there is still a week to launch, Petroglyph is already watchingtowards the future of the titleand the franchise as a whole: “We are currently working on our first post-launch patch, which aims toaddress several of the community’s requeststhat we didn’t have time to finish before launch. “All in all, Vessella assures that this remasteringgoing to love the C&C fansalthough unfortunatelythere will be no support for outbound LAN, but it is another of the implementations that are being pursued to add them in the future.

After EA retrieved old 1995 video tapes to help remaster it more easily and announced that the source code was to be open so that the community could be focused on creating mods and new content, everything points to Command & Conquer Remastered Collection promiseshours and hours of funlovers of the classic title and fans of the RTS genre.

