The comics were very present when adapting the TVA in the series Loki

The next Marvel series “Loki” of the streaming platform Disney + will bring the debut of the AVT, the Agency for Temporal Variation (TVA), dedicated to ensuring the continuity of the timelines. Slabs of Loki have disrupted the multiverse, and that makes his path intersect with that of this “multiverse police”.

This organization is not out of nowhere. It exists in the comics, with adventures since its debut in Thor # 372 at the hands of Walter Simonson. It does not seem that the series “Loki” from Marvel Studios is going to adapt in particular any stage of the comics, but rather it is going to take different ideas and concepts present in the cartoons and it is going to adapt them as best it can in the Marvel Cinematic Universe .

Along the same lines are the latest statements from the series’ creative team, which explains that With regard to the adaptation of this organization, the comics have been very present. They do not specify anything in particular, but they do mention the adventures that the Fantastic Four have crossed or with She-Hulk.

We are inspired by a wide range of ideas, as AVT appears in everything [Marvel Comics] Explains Loki’s main screenwriter, Michael Waldron. There are series of Fantastic four, where they appear out there, and are in She-hulk in a cool way. All those stories were an inspiration to say, ‘Okay, what is this crazy organization? And how can we make it real so that a TV series can be made about it? ‘

One of the agents who will play a leading role in all this is Mobius M. Mobius, played by actor Owen Wilson. The promotional spots have advanced interesting dynamics between Loki and Mobius, pointing out that this is going to be the best of the series.

As Loki is “ten steps ahead” of Mobius and the TVA, including judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and B-15 hunter (Wunmi Mosaku), the master of machinations finds a “very close relationship. singular ”in the AVT agent that takes time.

Mobius is no different from Owen Wilson in the sense that he is somewhat puzzled by the [Universo Cinematográfico Marvel] Says Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige. [Loki] he’s used to getting a reaction from people, whether it’s his brother or his father, or the other Avengers. He likes to be very flamboyant and theatrical. Mobius doesn’t give you the reaction you’re looking for. That leads to a very unique relationship that Loki is not used to..

Lead actor Tom Hiddleston also expressed his admiration for his co-star, praising his ability on set as an actor. Wilson asked him what he loved so much about playing Loki all these years.

And I said, ‘I think it’s because he’s got a lot of range,’ ”Hiddleston says. I remember saying this to him: ‘On the 88 keys of the piano, you can play the light keys at the top. He can be witty and light, and he’s the God of Mischief, but he can also go down to the other side and hit the heavy keys. And he can play some really deep chords down there, dealing with pain and betrayal and loss and heartbreak and jealousy and pride. ‘

Hiddleston added that this description pleased Wilson: “He said, ‘I think I could say that on the show.’ And for me it was such a brilliant vision of how open Owen is as an artist and performer. “

Recall that in the past Owen Wilson has confirmed that he was one of those who received “Loki classes” from the hand of Tom Hiddleston himself.

Taking it back immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again) in “Avengers: Endgame”, he finds that he has been called before the Temporal Variation Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to respond. for his crimes against the timeline and with a choice: face the elimination of reality or help catch an even greater threat. The series premieres June 9 on Disney +.

