The comet that transformed humanity

The fragments of a comet that, according to all indications, collided with the Earth almost 13,000 years ago, could influence much more than is believed in the establishment of human civilization as we understand it today.

The fall of that comet to Earth, possibly the most devastating cosmic impact since the asteroid collision that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs, seems to coincide with important changes in the organization of human societies in many parts of the world, judging by the results of this new study, conducted by Martin Sweatman of the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, UK.

The new analysis supports the theory that the Earth suffered a cosmic impact that particularly affected the area sometimes referred to as the Crescent of the Fertile Lands, located in southwest Asia and pioneer of agriculture, before the beginning of the Neolithic.

During that time, humans in the region (which encompasses parts of present-day countries like Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon) shifted from the typical hunter-gatherer lifestyle to one focused on agriculture and the creation of permanent settlements, surely a more reliable to survive in those famine times than the nomadic and hazardous life of hunter-gatherers.

It is believed that the impacts of the comet chunks and the abrupt period of climate change that they caused, known as Younger Dryas or Younger Dryas, also wiped out many large animal species and ushered in a small and brief ice age that lasted Over a thousand years.

All this could accelerate in humanity the passage from hunting and gathering to agriculture, as well as the passage from nomadism to sedentarism, forming the foundations of human civilization, as suggested by the results of the research.

Archaeological site in Arizona, USA, with a distinctive black coating, indicating substantial environmental changes beginning around 10,800 BC, with impact traces at its base. (Photo: Comet Research Group)

Since it was proposed in 2007, the comet’s catastrophic impact theory has been the subject of heated debate and numerous academic research. Now, the new study, through a data reanalysis, corroborates that a comet smashed into pieces against Earth about 13,000 years ago.

The research analyzed geological data from four continents, especially North America and Greenland, where the largest fragments are believed to have fallen.

The analysis reveals excessive levels of platinum, telltale signals from molten materials at extremely high temperatures, and the detection of nanodiamonds known to exist inside comets and to form during high-energy explosions. All of this evidence strongly supports the comet impact theory. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)