Today is humorous Tuesday in « The Touch of 9 » on the Listín Diario digital platform, in charge of the Comedy Club RD team.

From 9:00 at night, for the third week in a row, the Comedy Club RD (@comedyclubrd) will make readers of this newspaper laugh with a first-rate cast from the house of « stand up comedy » or stand-up comedy, a Unique concept in the country and they are made live from Tuesday to Saturday.

The entertainment proposal is part of the block « El Toque de las 9 », which through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube offers Listín Diario every night, at 9:00 p.m.

+ Opens July 3

The Comedy Club RD is an entertainment site that will reopen to the public on July 3, in a restaurant format.

« We already have 50% of the capacity of the local reservations received. They will be able to make their reservations at 829-341-1111. We will have recorded presentations to the delight of the public until we can resume the live events, » reports its owner, Thomas Echavarría. .

Meanwhile, the humorous cast of the Comedy Club RD is every Tuesday making readers of LISTÍN DIARIO laugh.

« The Touch of 9 » will continue on Wednesday with « Home Cinema », the latest in the world of cinema and television series, by specialists Rubén Peralta Rigaud and Francis de la Cruz.