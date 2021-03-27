The comedian Henar Álvarez breaks into a TVE live show to promote her book: "Has gotten out of hand"

The screenwriter and comedian Henar Alvarez has starred in a surreal moment this Friday during a live connection on Channel 24 Horas of TVE.

The presenter of The afternoon in 24 hours Paula Sainz-Pardo gave way this Friday to a reporter who was in the heart of Madrid next to the terrace of a bar to report on how the hoteliers had taken the recommendations announced by the Ministry of Health, which include closing the interior of the hotel industry at times of high incidence of the virus.

However, while the reporter spoke to the camera, a person in the background of the image, sitting on the terrace, gets up with a book in hand that does not stop pointing.

This simple anecdote that could be another case of spontaneous that appear after television reporters has gone further when the protagonist of this moment has made it known on Twitter.

“The guerilla marketing of La mala leche it has gotten out of hand. Buy it so that it stops bothering you, “Henar Álvarez wrote humorously, who shared the fragment of the video in which he comes out attracting attention to show his book.

The screenwriter has also betrayed his accomplices who were also pointing at the camera, and who were sitting next to her on the terrace: the comedian and illustrator Elsa Ruiz and the also scriptwriter and comedian Carolina Iglesias, known on social networks under the nickname of Barnacles and turnip greens.

Those who point to the book with fervor are @elsaruizcomica and @percebesygrelos. Now you’re dying of shame but I’m sorry. – Henar Álvarez (@henarconh) March 26, 2021

