Two girls playing Comecocos on June 1, 1982 in Times Square, New York.Yvonne Hemsey / .

The Comecocos turns 40 this Friday. Four decades since, on May 22, 1980, the creator of the video game, Toru Iwatani, located a machine on the top floor of a multiplex cinema in the alternative and bustling neighborhood of Shibuya, in Tokyo. At the time I was just testing it to fix bugs and gather feedback from users – the official launch would come two months later. As he explained by email to EL PAÍS, he never thought that his idea would reach such popularity outside of Japan: “I was completely surprised.” There, at the end of a narrow and narrow corridor of an already non-existent building, began the journey of a title that completely revolutionized both the cultural industry and the consumption of video games. A little machine that marked the 80s generation worldwide and that, in its recently released quarantine, keeps millions of players entertained.

The success achieved is summed up in one word by Héctor Puente, doctor of videogame design from the Complutense University of Madrid: simplicity. And it is that what hooks hours and hours is nothing more than controlling a yellow figure, the famous Pac-Man, who walks a maze fleeing ghosts and eating small points. When there are none left, you go to the next level. “He reduced the audiovisual boast to enhance the mechanics. The advantage of the Comecocos is that it is an international benchmark with which any gamer can identify. Wherever you go you can start playing in an instant. You don’t need to know how it works, “he adds.

Iwatani confesses that he was aware of this virtue, of the simplicity of a project that does not deceive anyone. There are no short cuts. Screens always follow one another with the same elements. All very far from the current titles, in which hyperrealism and the complexity of the arguments prevail. “I think the rules were very easy to understand. If we also add the simplicity of the four directional controls with which you handle Pac-Man, you have the two most important factors to explain the longevity of the game. ”

If the yellow monster gives meaning to the video game, the ghosts are almost as relevant as the protagonist. They have been responsible for the phenomenon not being diluted over time. Despite the fact that its designer emphasizes that it is a superficial relationship, he understands the importance that they have gained decade after decade. “They do not generate any kind of animosity and allow their beautiful designs to help them defend themselves as characters with their own personality,” he says.

Amusement arcades became popular as a preferred leisure option at the same rate as Namco-produced gaming colonized country after country. The initial boom in Japan jumped to the United States and from there to Europe. Cereal boxes, TV and radio commercials, clothing. Its iconography reached a cultural relevance comparable to any movie or fashion series of the moment. The fever completely shifted to what was his competition. The so-called Martians, like Space Invaders and Asteroids, and the mythical Pong were left in the shade. It even held the Guinness record for the most successful arcade of all time with 293,822 machines sold between 1981 and 1987.

“It was the antecedent of a lot of current phenomena. For example, it institutionalized electronic sports. There were plenty of international championships and competitions to fight for the perfect game. Besides, emojis like the smiley came out of the Pac-Man figure, ”says Puente. A figure that Iwatani designed while eating a pizza. He looked at the shape it had after taking the first portion and transferred it directly to the screen. And it is that the food is transcendental in the conception of the video game. You eat fruits to earn points. You eat pills to beat the levels. And you can even eat the ghosts. According to the creator, this theme was intended to bring women closer to a very masculine industry.

He says that, apart from the gastronomy, the design and graphics were appropriate for them – “they thought they were very cute” – when moving away from the shots, from the typical spaceship aesthetics at the time. “I wanted to design a game for women in an attempt to make arcades more lively. For women and couples to enjoy the act of eating, so I devised a game concept that allowed them to do exactly that, “he stresses.

An inclusion that Puente calls into question. He reasons that they are characters lacking gender attributes, which makes it easier for anyone to identify with one of them. Everything is so simple that it does not appropriate any traditional element in the imagination of a man or a woman. “This changes the moment you create Ms. Pac-Man and put a red bow on her head. This idea of ​​inclusion is dropped here. I have always thought that from the first moment there was a commercial strategy ”, ditch.

The pride of an entire country

The decade of the eighties brought other popular titles under its arm, but unable to dethrone it or leave a similar cultural foundation. Donkey Kong, Pole Position and Frogger helped the arcades fill up. And so far they came. If we look at its four decades of life, the Comecocos has become the pride and symbol of an entire country like Japan. As iconic and international as Super Mario. During the closing ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, when Tokyo picked up the witness, both characters appeared in the promotional video before hundreds of millions of spectators. “Pac-Man is a reference that breaks the stereotypes of the video game. It is a true cultural icon and turn, ”says Puente.

Although not even Iwatani himself can fully decipher how he overcame all cultural barriers, he does not hide that his industry has gradually gained more and more followers far from Asia. Above all, as he argues, for the export of a very typical and long-term artistic concept in his country. “I understand that what really stood out as a new cultural idea for the rest of the world was exposure to the traditional Japanese aesthetic of wabi-sabi, the art of imperfection, which seeks to find deeper meaning in the simplest things” concludes.

He has always recognized that, aside from pizza, Japanese animation and manga inspired him in design, especially what he saw when he was a child. The ghosts, for example, purport to be a hybrid between Casper and Obake no Q-Taro. The very idea that you can eat a giant cookie to defeat these beings is an allegory for Popeye, who ingests spinach to defeat his arch enemy Bluto. So thought was everything that even the original name corrected some letters to avoid misunderstandings. From Puck-Man to Pac-Man. “The North American subsidiary suggested that it was easy to change that first P for an F, so we decided to look for another option,” he detailed in an interview on Wired.

Available on all platforms, Namco wants to keep your most successful project afloat at all costs. Society has never turned its back on it at any time – until 2015, it starred in the movie Pixels. Not to mention the cyclical nature of fashions, particularly what is called vintage. The arcade games have hit the gamer world hard again. There are more and more distributors of these machines and individuals ready to relive the nostalgia of those salons that devoured pesetas in the form of credits to play.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe