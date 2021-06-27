“The comeback has destroyed me, but I have succeeded”

06/27/2021

On at 13:48 CEST

Adrià Leon

Hit on the table by Raúl Fernández, who made it clear with a manual comeback that he is here to fight the World Cup against Remy Gardner. The Australian was not at Raúl’s level at any point during the weekend, but he managed to get rid of Augusto Fernández and Sam Lowes on the final laps. New double of the Red Bull KTM Ajo, which begins to leave the title in hand of its two pilots.

The Madrilenian got his third victory of the season in a pristine way, leaving behind the memories of Sachsenring, where he scored a zero after the failed pursuit of the Australian. “I am destroyed because I have done two very bad first laps and the comeback has been very hard. I have psyched myself up a lot to cut time and positions and I have achieved it”Raúl commented as he got off the motorcycle.

The pace of the # 25 Moto2 gave him a couple of extra tenths per lap over his main rivals. He said the same at the end of the race. “I am very happy for myself and my team, who have given me a perfect bike for today.” Raúl Fernández adds three victories and six podiums in the year of his debut in the intermediate category.

The Madrilenian also wanted to influence the incident that occurred on Friday in the Moto3 Max Racing Team box between his brother Adrián and Romano Fenati. “I’ve read a lot about my presence in Max’s box, but all I did was grab my brother and take him out of the box when the atmosphere started to heat up. Something had already happened between them at the end of FP1 and Fenati was there. very hot. I did nothing more than take it and go out. Romano gets short circuits whatever happens ” the Madrilenian sentenced without cutting himself.

From behind, Gardner did everything in his power. “I think I did it perfect. I did not have those extra tenths this weekend, even with the VDS drivers. I knew it was going to be a tough fight and a long race and we saved him well. Raúl was on another level and I I have given everything in the last laps to be second “ Said openly the boxing partner of Raúl Fernández, leader of the championship after having achieved eight podiums and a fourth place after nine races disputed.

The podium was closed by the Mallorcan of the VDS Augusto Fernández, to get out of a pothole that was long overdue. “It’s incredible. I haven’t been on the podium for a long time. It’s been a very tough year and a half and the truth is that this tastes great to me. I’ve come to think that I could win, but I’m content with this third place, which belongs to everyone “Augusto commented.