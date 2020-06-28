If you are looking to whiten your teeth naturally, you should know that there are some studies that indicate that baking soda is not abrasive enough to destroy the enamel on your teeth.

The baking soda and lemon together form a powerful corrosive element that can compromise your oral health.

This is known because the Relative Dentin Abrasivity (RDA) is 7 out of 100, which is a value to say the least moderate in the mentioned scale.

On the other hand, most oral cleaning products contain some type of abrasive element to be able to clean in depth and thus eliminate bacteria and impurities from the mouth.

But what if you should never do is mix lemon with bicarbonate, this bleaching mixture will end up knocking down the enamel that protects your teeth and leaving them devoid of this necessary coating for the protection of your teeth.

On the contrary, you can only use bicarbonate with a little water, but neither do you combine it with the toothpaste because you would be joining one abrasive element with another and thus compromising your oral health.

Do not replace the lemon with vinegar because you would be preparing the same type of corrosive element for your teeth and do not abuse the use of baking soda, which, in addition to whitening your teeth naturally, can also help you eliminate bacteria that cause bad breath.