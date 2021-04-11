The combination of covid vaccines: pros and cons of giving a second dose of another, after the first of AstraZeneca

Doctors and scientists warn of the lack of scientific evidence in this regard, although they do not consider it “crazy” either.

There is an ongoing UK trial on the effectiveness and safety of combining vaccines, but no results yet

“It all depends. There is no single answer to this question ”, warns the vaccinologist Carlos Rodrigo. “In principle, it has always been recommended that the same vaccine, because it is what has been studied and it is from which there is a solid scientific basis ”. What the general rule says is that vaccines are not interchangeable. But combining different covid vaccines was already a possibility that was being explored, before the problems with the AstraZeneca arose.

The objective? Know if this reinforces (or not) the immune response and check the safety of doing so. But that trial is still going on, it is scheduled to last a year. “Trials are being done, yes, but they will take time, months will pass until the answer is available ”, warns Rodrigo. And therein lies the problem.

Strong scientific evidence is lacking

“The problem with putting the second dose with another vaccine, which is a possibility that was already being considered, is that we do not yet have the results of those experiments. We don’t know what effect it will have, because these trials are still in the experimental phase “, warns the microbiologist Ignacio López-Goñi. The lack of scientific evidence, therefore, I would invite not to do so. But, as always, there are nuances.

Explains them Rodrigo. “There is no scientific evidence in this regard, so it is not recommended, but common sense would tell us that, With regard to the immune response, it would not be crazy to do so, it is not unreasonable ”. Why? Because, for the body, the difference between the AztraZeneca vaccine and those of Pfizer or Moderna, explains this expert in vaccines, would be in “the packaging.”

“In those of Pfizer and Moderna there is a lipid wrapper, and inside is the RNA that carries the message to produce the S protein of the coronavirus and that the body triggers the immune response. That of AstraZeneca, instead, uses an adenovirus, which is what makes the box, instead of that lipid envelope. What changes is the packaging, but when it reaches the body it carries the same message that the others carried, albeit by another route. They all give the cells the same message: to make that S protein from the coronavirus. And the answer is the same ”.

He does not see it so clearly immunologist José Gómez Rial, which in his Twitter account explains that, in case of having to combine two vaccines, a series of basic rules must be respected. And one of them, “contain the same amount and type of antigen”, would not be fulfilled in the case of AstraZeneca and Pfizer, he cautions. So Gómez Rial clearly recommends “waiting for the results of the Oxford study” and, for now, “complete the vaccination regimen with the AZ vaccine”.

In the case now proposed to exchange the AstraZeneca vaccine for the Pfizer / Moderna vaccine, all but 3 would be met: the same amount and type of antigen, so “a priori” is not a good idea, even without no studies have been done – Jose Gomez Rial (@ gomez_rial5) April 9, 2021

The CSIC investigates combined vaccination

What they are testing is the combination of one in the first dose, based on a nucleic acid (called S-DNA), with the second dose of another, the one that they have more advanced (called MVA-CoV2-S). And what they have seen so far is that it produces higher levels of cellular response against the virus, more activation of T lymphocytes than the administration of two doses of the same vaccine.

“We have shown in animal models that the combination of different vaccines has stronger protective effects than a vaccination with two doses of the same vaccine“Esteban explained then.

Is it really necessary?

Going back to the AstraZeneca vaccine, the vaccinologist Carlos Rodrigo He insists that combining vaccines is not such a strange thing. And remember that “there have been other vaccines in which, for some reason, There has been a shortage of some commercial house, and the next dose of another has been put. It has happened, for example, “with the hexavalents that are given to infants, or with the triple viral …”, he explains.

But having said all this, Rodrigo is not in favor of resorting to this option. Why? Simply because you think there is no reason to do so. “If it were really necessary to combine two vaccines in different doses it would not be so risky, it could be done without problems. But it is that I do not see it necessary at all. The logical thing is to continue giving the AstraZeneca vaccine”.

The vaccinologist is clear about it, and agrees in his recommendation with Gómez Rial: AstraZeneca is an excellent vaccine and very sure, it is crazy what is happening, and it is stupid to reject a vaccine with this level of safety ”.

Regarding this option, to continue vaccinating with AstraZeneca, López-Goñi further explain that “The effect is so rare –those thrombi- that it is normal for them to be given in the first dose, if there was a certain predisposition for these thrombi, they would have already appeared in the first dose ”. Although he qualifies: “But this is a mere hypothesis.”

On the other possibility that is being considered, that of leave them without a second dose – do not give them either AstraZeneca or any other vaccine– the microbiologist explains that “they will have some protection, but the phase 3 trials with AstraZeneca showed that to achieve maximum protection both doses were necessary ”. From a scientific point of view, López-Goñi does not opt ​​for any of the three options, to this day: “We have a problem, I don’t know how to solve it.”