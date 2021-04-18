the Columbus Crew host the Philadelphia Union

04/17/2021 at 11:30 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 11:30 p.m. the match of the second day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will measure at Columbus Crew and to Philadelphia Union in the MAPFRE Stadium.

The two rivals had already met previously in the stadium of the Columbus Crew and the balance is two defeats and two draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the Philadelphia UnionWell, they have done it the last three times. The last time they faced the Columbus Crew and the Philadelphia Union In this competition it was in November 2020 and the match ended with a result of 2-1 for the locals.

Currently, the teams are tied at zero points in the Major League Soccer standings, so this match could change their places in the table. The Columbus Crew is in fifth position while, for its part, the Philadelphia Union he is thirteenth awaiting the next game.