The Columbus Crew and the Philadelphia Union conclude their match at MAPFRE Stadium scoreless (0-0)

04/19/2021 at 02:01 CEST

The Columbus Crew and the Philadelphia Union tied at zero in the meeting held this Sunday in the MAPFRE Stadium. After the result obtained, the Columbus team placed eighth, while the Philadelphia Union, meanwhile, is tenth at the end of the game.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended 0-0.

The coach of the Columbus Crew gave entrance to Etienne, Wright-Phillips Y They kill for Diaz, Zardes Y Pedro Santos, Meanwhile he Philadelphia Union gave the green light to Saints, which came to replace Fontana.

The referee showed six yellow cards, two for Diaz Y Kitchen, of Columbus Crew and four for Glesnes, Jamiro Monteiro, Saints Y Bedoya, from the pensilvano team.

With this result, the Columbus Crew and the Philadelphia Union they stay tied at one point in Major League Soccer.

The next day of the competition will face the Columbus Crew against him Montreal Impact, Meanwhile he Philadelphia Union will face in front of Inter Miami.

Data sheetColumbus Crew:Room, Williams, Mensah, Valenzuela, Afful, Kitchen, Artur, Zelarayán, Pedro Santos (Matan, min.88), Díaz (Etienne, min.65) and Zardes (Wright-Phillips, min.84)Philadelphia Union:Blake, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner, Mbaizo, Martinez, Leon Flach, Bedoya, Jamiro Monteiro, Przyby & lstrok; ko and Fontana (Santos, min.62)Stadium:MAPFRE StadiumGoals:0-0