The Columbus Crew and the New England Revolution split the points after drawing at two

07/04/2021 at 01:14 CEST

The Columbus Crew and the New england revolution tied at two in the match played this Saturday in the MAPFRE Stadium. The Columbus Crew arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous duel against Philadelphia Union. For his part, New england revolution he won in his last two matches of the competition against him New York Red Bulls and the New York City, by 3-2 and 2-3 respectively and accumulated five victories in a row in the competition. After the score, the Columbus team is fifth at the end of the match, while the New england revolution maintains the leadership of Major League Soccer.

The meeting started in a positive way for the Foxborough team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Buchanan in the 13th minute. Afterwards, the visitors scored again thanks to the success of Bou in minute 31 that left a 0-2 for him New england revolution. He reduced distances the Columbus Crew through a bit of Zardes in minute 39, concluding the first period with the result of 1-2.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for the Columbus team, who got the equalizer thanks to a goal in their own goal from Farrell in minute 69. Finally, the match came to an end with a 2-2 in the light.

The technician of the Columbus Crew, Caleb Porter, gave entry to the field to Francis, They kill Y Fraser replacing Valenzuela, Diaz Y Hairston, while on the part of the New england revolution, Bruce arena replaced Bunbury, Buksa, Traustason Y Kaptoum for Mcnamara, Bou, Buchanan Y Maciel.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Nagbe, Mensah Y Pedro Santos by the Columbus Crew already Dejuan Jones by the Foxborough team.

With 24 points, the New england revolution continues as the leader of Major League Soccer, with a qualifying spot for the conference semifinals at the conclusion of the match, while the Columbus Crew he ranked fifth with 16 points, occupying a qualifying spot for a title playoff spot.

Data sheetColumbus Crew:Room, Wormgoor, Mensah, Valenzuela (Francis, min.43), Afful, Nagbe, Hairston (Fraser, min.65), Zelarayán, Pedro Santos, Díaz (Matan, min.64) and ZardesNew England Revolution:Turner, Henry Kessler, Farrell, Dejuan Jones, Bye, Maciel (Kaptoum, min.83), Polster, Carles Gil, Mcnamara (Bunbury, min.64), Buchanan (Traustason, min.78) and Bou (Buksa, min. 78)Stadium:MAPFRE StadiumGoals:Buchanan (0-1, min. 13), Bou (0-2, min. 31), Zardes (1-2, min. 39) and Farrell (2-2, min. 69)