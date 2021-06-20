The Columbus Crew adds three more points against the Chicago Fire (2-0)

06/20/2021 at 3:36 AM CEST

The Columbus Crew added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Chicago Fire this sunday in the MAPFRE Stadium. The Columbus Crew He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Toronto fc (2-1) and the other in front of the New York City (1-2). As for the Illinois team, the Chicago Fire lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous duel against the Montreal Impact. After the result obtained, the Columbus team is fourth at the end of the match, while the Chicago Fire is thirteenth.

The first team to score was the Columbus team, which took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal by Zardes in the 17th minute. After a new play, the score increased by Columbus Crew, which increased the score with a double goal from Zardes at 34 minutes, concluding the first period with the result of 2-0.

The scoreboard did not move in the second half, so the match ended with the score 2-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Columbus Crew gave entrance to Francis, Windmill Y Abdul-Salaam for They kill, Etienne Y Pedro Santos, Meanwhile he Chicago Fire gave entrance to Stojanovi & cacute;, Beri & cacute;, Espinoza Y Collier for Gutierrez, Offor, Sekuli & cacute; Y Medran.

The referee gave a yellow card to Etienne Y Williams by the Columbus team already Herbers Y Medran by the Illinois team.

With this defeat, after the end of the duel, the Chicago Fire it ranked thirteenth in the table with four points. The Columbus Crew, meanwhile, reached fourth place with 14 points.

The Columbus Crew will face on the following day Philadelphia Union and the Chicago Fire will play against him Cincinnati.

Data sheetColumbus Crew:Bush, Williams, Mensah, Pedro Santos (Abdul-Salaam, min.87), Afful, Nagbe, Matan (Francis, min.63), Zelarayán, Etienne (Molino, min.71), Fraser and ZardesChicago Fire:Bobby Shuttleworth, Calvo, Terán, Navarro, Sekuli & cacute; (Espinoza, min.58), Medrán (Collier, min.83), Pineda, Gutierrez (Stojanovi & cacute ;, min.46), Aliseda, Herbers and Offor (Beri & cacute ;, min.46)Stadium:MAPFRE StadiumGoals:Zardes (1-0, min. 17) and Zardes (2-0, min. 34)