The Columbus Crew achieves a narrow victory against New York City (1-2)

05/23/2021 at 3:36 AM CEST

The Columbus Crew played and won 1-2 last Sunday’s game in the Yankee Stadium. The New York City He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match played against the Toronto fc. On the part of the Columbus team, the Columbus Crew he was defeated 1-0 in the last game he played against the New england revolution. After the result obtained, the New York team is third, while the Columbus Crew it is sixth after the end of the duel.

The first half of the confrontation started in a positive way for the New York team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Ismael tajouri in the 18th minute, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

In the second half luck came for him Columbus Crew, who got the tie with a bit of Zelarayán in the 82nd minute. Columbus’s team joined in again, turning the score around establishing the 1-2 thanks to a new goal from Zelarayán, thus achieving a double in 95, during the extra minutes that the match referee decided to add, concluding the duel with the result of 1-2.

In the chapter on changes, the New York City from Ronny Deila relieved Moralez, Gloster, Rocha Y Amundsen for Ismael tajouri, Parks, Thórarinsson Y Andres jasson, while the technician of the Columbus Crew, Caleb Porter, ordered the entry of Abdul-Salaam, Fraser Y They kill to supply Francis, Artur Y Afful.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Chanot and Ibeagha, of New York City and three to Pedro Santos, Artur Y Diaz of Columbus Crew.

At the moment, both teams are left with eight points in Major League Soccer.

Data sheetNew York City:Johnson, Sands, Ibeagha, Chanot, Parks (Gloster, min.86), Acevedo, Medina, Thórarinsson (Rocha, min.86), Andres Jasson (Amundsen, min.86), Castellanos and Ismael Tajouri (Moralez, min.68 )Columbus Crew:Room, Williams, Mensah, Francis (Abdul-Salaam, min.56), Afful (Matan, min.82), Nagbe, Artur (Fraser, min.56), Zelarayán, Pedro Santos, Díaz and ZardesStadium:Yankee StadiumGoals:Ismael Tajouri (1-0, min. 18), Zelarayán (1-1, min. 82) and Zelarayán (1-2, min. 95)