The colorful mercedes-amg g63 gronos by mansory

The modification of AMG G63 It included several pieces in carbon fiber; for example the bonnet and a rear spoiler, which is possibly more aesthetic than practical, but which ultimately improves the aerodynamic efficiency of the vehicle somewhat. It sports robust wheel arches, which give it a more muscular look and improve the side profile to make it appear thicker, in conjunction with the new door and fender liners.

As we said, there is carbon fiber in the hood and also in a front roof spoiler, which houses a set of auxiliary LED lights. The bumper also includes additional dual lights, while the grille’s three-pointed star has given way to the Mansory logo. At the back, the spare wheel cover was also made of carbon fiber.

Gallery: All the details of the Mercedes-AMG 63 Gronos.

The interior is as eye-catching as the bodywork, where the yellow theme continues with black details and a use of leather that is perceived in almost all the elements, including the seat belt buckle.

.

Limited to 10 units, Mansory’s Gronos It is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with 850 horsepower and 1,000 Newton-meters of torque. It can go from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds (1 second faster than the series version). It reaches a top speed of 250 km / h, that is, an additional 10 km / h compared to the G63 AMG Driver’s Package.

Photos: Gronos: The New Mansory Customizer Special Edition.

.

Its price is unknown, but Mercedes is asking $ 157,000 for the base model; later, with the Mansory update, an important figure will have to be added.

.