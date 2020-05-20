The use of masks is mandatory from this Monday in all La Colonia supermarkets in order to protect their workers and customers from the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Right now it is necessary to put health first. We do not consider it reasonable that due to the lack of caution of some people, they expose others to the spread of coronavirus, ”said Lyton Cano, manager of Supermercados La Colonia.

The provision is in addition to a series of measures that the supermarket chain has been implementing in all its stores to prevent contagion, which correspond to the recommendations of international health organizations to prevent the pandemic.

Protection measures

Cano indicated that each client who enters a La Colonia Supermarket receives all the services necessary for his protection: his temperature is taken and 70% alcohol gel is applied to his hands for proper disinfection. Likewise, the wheelbarrow or basket that you will use is disinfected, guaranteeing your safety.

Similarly, all store workers wear a mask and in the cashier area, where there is closer contact with customers, acrylic screens have been installed to protect both.

The distancing is another of the measures that La Colonia Supermarkets has implemented in its different branches since the arrival of the virus in Nicaragua was reported. The floors of the sales area are signposted to indicate the distance that has been established by the sanitary technicians. An exclusive box has also been provided for older and pregnant adults, who are more prone to infections.

“All furniture in the floor areas related to perishables or fresh produce is disinfected four times a day and certified cleaning chemicals are being applied to the floors,” Cano said.

“All furniture in the floor areas related to perishables or fresh produce is disinfected four times a day and certified cleaning chemicals are being applied to the floors,” Cano said.

Economic package

The supermarket chain has also designed an inexpensive package that contains basic necessities at low prices. “We have not established purchase limits and we guarantee the permanent supply of gel alcohol, liquid hand soaps and the hygiene products that are in greatest demand at the moment,” said the manager.

“We ask our clients for their cooperation in these measures for their own safety and that of our staff, who are exposed to the virus every day, in order to serve them,” he concluded.

For your security

Taking the temperature when entering the supermarket.

Application of 70% alcohol gel on the hands when entering.

Disinfection of trolleys or basket at the time the customer will take it.

Use of a mandatory mask for clients and staff.

Disinfection of the area of ​​perishables or fresh products, four times a day.

Application of certified chemicals for cleaning floors.

Acrylic screens in the box area.

Signage to guarantee distance.

Exclusive box for adults and pregnant women.