The head of the Cologne medical services, Paul Klein, has assured that there will be no “special rules” or “collective quarantine” after three members of the staff and the technical team of the first team test positive for coronavirus on Thursday, so that the German team will continue training with the rest of the players.

05/02/2020

“They are fine, none of the three have symptoms. We take care of them and advise them,” Klein said in an interview with the German club’s official media. “I would never put the players at risk, but the question of whether we can train and how I do not evaluate it as a club doctor, but the health authorities,” he said.

In this sense, he clarified that they do not have “special rules”. “It is not a case comparable to that of other companies, where all would have to be quarantined. There are clear guidelines from the Robert Koch Institute – the federal agency responsible for disease control and prevention – to treat people who have had contact with infected people. The quarantine is only for category 1 people, not us. It does not affect us, “he said.

Category 1 corresponds to people who are at higher risk of infection due to living with an infected individual or having come into direct contact with one through bodily fluids, such as during a direct conversation of at least 15 minutes.

When carrying out training sessions under social isolation measures, the players of the German teams do not fall within this category, which would force them to pass a quarantine just like those infected. The Colony reported on Friday three positives for coronavirus in its team, after the tests they carried out on the squad and coaching staff on Thursday. These three people will spend 14 days in quarantine at their homes.

