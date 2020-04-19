After his retirement in 2004, Faustino Asprilla He moved away from the football environment -then he ventured as a panelist in sports programs- and took the time to lead different ventures: one of them was become the face of your own brand of condoms. Four years ago he launched Tino, in honor of the nickname with which he became famous around the world thanks to his goals and his ability with the ball.

This week, the Colombian anticipated on Twitter what will be a novelty in the field, since your company will begin to distribute the product via drones, after joining Dronicilio, a company specialized in drone services. This, within the framework of the mandatory quarantine dictated in Colombia by the coronavirus pandemic.

This type of commissioning has a great advantage that is that there is no human contact, but that the drone simply lands at the destination, delivers the package and then leaves back to its place of origin. In this way, customers will now be able to receive condoms by land or by air.

A few days ago, a Colombian media quoted a note referring to the lack of condoms in the world that could occur due to the mandatory isolation that many countries are taking as a measure to try to curb the spread of coronavirus in their populations. So, Asprilla had no better idea than to promote its brand and announce that it has more than three million condoms in stock to help the population..

In Colombia, 3,600 cases have already been registered and the deaths exceeded the 160 barrier, which is why the population remains isolated, as in South American countries such as Argentina, Ecuador or Paraguay.

Asprilla launched his company, whose motto is “Get up with Don Tino”, in 2016 at an event in Bogota, attended by great figures of Colombian soccer, such as Carlos Valderrama, Freddy Rincón, Fabián Vargas, Harold Lozano and Ricardo Pérez, among others. There, the former Newcastle player recalled one of the reasons why the initiative came: that well-known photograph of him during a friendly match against Chile in 1993 where his private parts are seen and that made him a “Sex symbol” In colombia.