Colombian President Iván Duque (d) speaks during a press conference. . / Carlos Ortega / Archive

Bogotá, Jun 23 . .- Colombian President Iván Duque announced on Tuesday the extension until July 15 of the quarantine to combat COVID-19, which ended on Wednesday of next week and which is full of exceptions that cause there to be no rigor in compliance.

« The message is that we maintain the current conditions of compulsory preventive isolation until July 15, » Duque said in his television program « Prevention and Action, » in which he talks every day about his government’s measures to combat the pandemic. .

That measure took effect on March 25, initially for two weeks, but has been renewed by the president several times in order to contain the coronavirus.

That is why on July 15 the country will complete 113 days in a mandatory preventive isolation that the president has been making flexible to the point of authorizing from this month the opening of non-essential stores.

The president defended the decision to extend the quarantine as it is under the argument that the country is progressing in the recovery of « productive life » and in the opening of shops gradually.

« We also do it considering that within this gradualness, trade spaces are entering and that some cities that have had case growth in a very accelerated way have also taken measures so that this gradualness is a little slower and with many more precautions », Duque explained.

In Colombia 73,572 people have been infected with COVID-19, of which 30,459 recovered and 2,404 died.

The main outbreaks of the pandemic in the country are Bogotá, with 22,409 cases, and the Caribbean department of Atlántico with 16,871.

PILOTS TO OPEN RESTAURANTS

The head of state said on Tuesday that pilot plans will be implemented to reopen restaurants and re-conduct religious services in municipalities where no cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

« We continue to move forward with the pilots in municipalities that have not had any affectation of COVID-19, we started face-to-face pilots in restaurants, pilots also from religious services, that what we are also doing is expanding it to many more municipalities, » he explained.

He added that the mayors of those localities « with low involvement of COVID-19 » may request to be part of « those pilots to see how physical distancing works, the procedures for attendance in restaurants, the worship of different religious manifestations. »

« We will also do some pilots in terms of entertainment, » added Duque. .

