The Colombia vs. Argentina will have 10,000 spectators inside the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla

Novelty in South American Qualifiers Course to Qatar 2022In Colombia, the first match with the public will be played on Tuesday and it will be precisely against the Argentine National Team at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

46,642 people enter the ‘bullring of the citadel’ and the country’s authorities confirmed the use of 25% of the total capacity. In other words, 10,000 fans will enter to watch the match for matchday 8 of the World Cup.

“The party is now empowered to include the public with a capacity of up to 25% of the maximum allowed,” said the mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo, on Thursday. Decision that has had conflicting positions, since weeks ago in the same city hundreds of people protested in the middle of Copa Libertadores matches.

During the national strike in Colombia, in various cities games had to be suspended due to protests, and they even played Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana games in other countries. People did not want the Copa América and finally gave in to the pressure. Will there be protests this Tuesday night?

Security device in Barranquilla

To avoid unfortunate events, the Colombian government will deploy a historic security operation. Some 4,500 police officers will be available around the stadium.

“We have a very special device of more than 2,000 men and women who will be in the security service of the stadium and its surroundings, but in the same way, 2,500 additional men and women who will guarantee citizen coexistence throughout Barranquilla”, declared Diego Rosero, commander of the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police.

He also added that “from the Police we must say that football builds peace and sport builds coexistence. The call is so that on that day the people who are going to attend the stadium can do so without any kind of inconvenience, the same as those who are going to attend public establishments to observe the game, taking into account the reopening, because the Police will be there guaranteeing safety ”.

He called for healthy coexistence, respecting biosafety regulations. They will have 800 surveillance cameras, a helicopter to monitor the situation and a drone. There will be three security rings to enter the sports venue, Gol Caracol reported.

