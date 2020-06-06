The College of Journalists of Catalonia was “in total disagreement” with the protocol of access of the media in the return of the competition approved by LaLiga, a decision that, according to a statement, “is an attack on the right to information.”

06/06/2020 at 11:05

CEST

.

The protocol limits the presence of the media to the return of LaLiga in First and Second to the final leg of the season to four television channels without rights, eight photographers, five radios and six written press editors.

The College of Journalists of Catalonia reacted to this decision with a statement in which it “rejects” the selection criteria of the Spanish football association.

In addition to being contrary to the limitation of media to stadiums, the organization criticizes that in the case of radios “only the possibility of entering a station of ‘regional or local scope’ is contemplated, in addition to three state channels and Radio Nacional from Spain”.

“The College considers that these limitations represent an attack on the right to information and that they do not meet the needs of the media, especially in Catalonia, with broad coverage of the parties in Barcelona, ​​Espanyol and Girona,” said the statement.

Likewise, the organization defends that all the media who regularly follow the current situation of the teams “should access the sports facilities during the celebration of the matches” of the competitions that will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.

In addition, the statement insists that “the breadth of the spaces on a soccer field and the improvement of the pandemic situation” are factors that allow “the access of editors, photographers and audiovisual technicians to be easily applicable.”

“At times like the present, and as we do in other areas of information, we have to ask for more than ever the access of information professionals to ensure that they can do their job in the best possible way and guarantee the right to the information they require any democratic society, “says the statement.

For this reason, the organization trusts that LaLiga “understands this position” and “rectify your decision” so that all professionals can go to the stadiums.