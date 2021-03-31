The Collective of Multimedia Communicators of the Comic is born

Share

The collective was born in 2021 as a response to the need to create a synergistic community between the different content creators of the medium, so that the comic industry can benefit.

At cinemascomics.com we want to announce the news of the creation of the Collective of Multimedia Communicators of the Comic, where more than 45 communicators and content creators specialized in the comic have created this initiative, which we hope will serve as a tool to increase the dissemination of the comic .

The group is part of a joint movement between the specialized multimedia assets of our sector, so that we can create common actions, build bridges between the different media and ultimately support the comic industry through its dissemination.

The members of the collective are people with national and international activity, who in a professional or altruistic way, dedicate a large space of their lives to extending the medium through the forms of multimedia communication, both audio and video, which are so necessary. in a medium that needs to get out of its static showcase to continue growing.

The entry and request for access to the group is free and non-profit. To be part of it, it is only necessary to create content that supports the comic, through any multimedia platform.

The objectives of the group, focused on its members, are the following:

Create resources to be able to support each other in the development of their work. Create synergies and content in an open and joint way. Share the experience and resources through a closer contact and through different meetings and activities. And the objectives of the group, focused on the medium, are: Increase the readership base, promoting and making known both the medium itself and its works. Offer a window where the creations of their authors are more visible. In short, join efforts among all to promote reading through the aforementioned multimedia communication tools.

Over the next few weeks, the first actions will be carried out and communicated, which we will report on in future communications. You can now visit the collective’s website ccmdecomic.com to consult more information, as well as to know its members better and to be able to request admission

